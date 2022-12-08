Chilly dip: Caithness' winter night swimmers
A group of swimmers have been meeting for chilly night swims off Caithness' north coast.
Equipped with glow sticks, head torches and bright tow floats, they take their swims close to shore off places like Thurso and Scrabster.
Susan McNeill, 56, said: "I love sea swimming and have been doing it for three-and-a-half years.
"Night swims are a must in winter as the daylight hours are limited."
Susan's swims have been lit up by Thurso's firework displays, the moon and the stars.
"But what I love best is sunsets and sunrises," she said.
Another swimmer, Claire Macintosh, of Thurso, said she enjoys encounters with wildlife - such as seals - and taking a dip with "like minded folk".
She said: "I have been doing night and dark morning swims for three years.
"I find the dark, starry skies comforting and welcoming it also gives me a kind of peace and wellbeing."
Tracy Dawn, who lives in Scrabster and also joins the group night swims, said: "I feel on full moon and starry nights it feels like the benefits seem better.
"Definitely helps with mood, stress levels, anxiety and general feeling of well being. Helps provide perspective too."
She added: "I don't tend to go out my depth in dark, always wear my float, and stick to Scrabster mostly over past three-and-a-half years."