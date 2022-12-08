A group of swimmers have been meeting for chilly night swims off Caithness' north coast.

Equipped with glow sticks, head torches and bright tow floats, they take their swims close to shore off places like Thurso and Scrabster.

Susan McNeill, 56, said: "I love sea swimming and have been doing it for three-and-a-half years.

"Night swims are a must in winter as the daylight hours are limited."

Susan's swims have been lit up by Thurso's firework displays, the moon and the stars.

"But what I love best is sunsets and sunrises," she said.