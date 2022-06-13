In pictures: Eden Festival back in action after Covid absence

Colonel Mustard

The Eden Festival returned to action in southern Scotland for the first time since 2019

A south of Scotland music festival has returned to action following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

Thousands of fans descended on the Raehills Estate near Beattock for the Eden Festival over its four days.

The programme was headlined by Supergrass and drew to a close on Sunday night.

A performance by Coolio was cancelled due to "unforeseen personal reasons" but organisers said they had still enjoyed "amazing crowds and amazing acts" throughout the event.

The festival takes place on the Raehills Estate near Beattock

A wide range of acts took part in the event

The area was transformed into a festival venue over four days

The weather stayed fair for most of the weekend

Large crowds turned out to enjoy the Eden Festival's return