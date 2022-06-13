In pictures: Eden Festival back in action after Covid absence

A south of Scotland music festival has returned to action following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

Thousands of fans descended on the Raehills Estate near Beattock for the Eden Festival over its four days.

The programme was headlined by Supergrass and drew to a close on Sunday night.

A performance by Coolio was cancelled due to "unforeseen personal reasons" but organisers said they had still enjoyed "amazing crowds and amazing acts" throughout the event.