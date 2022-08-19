Cycle path in St Aubin's Bay widened for safety

A cycle path in Jersey has been widened to make it safer for cyclists.

Large sections of the route along St Aubin's Bay, in St Brelade, have been widened and given new markings and safety signage to "encourage more people to cycle", officials said.

The route, built 30 years ago, has gone from 2m (6ft 5in) to 3m (9ft 8in) in width.

A two-way segregated route line has been added so cyclists have a lane in each direction.

Assistant minister for infrastructure Steve Ahier said the improved route would help bring "clarity" to cyclists and pedestrians.

He said: “The previous cycle path markings didn’t always make use of the full width available.

"Introducing dashed centre-lines and clear cycling symbols gives greater clarity to people walking and cycling."