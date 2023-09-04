Images of gold bangles stolen during a burglary in Leicester have been released by police.

The four bangles and several pairs of earrings were taken from a house in Belle Vue Avenue.

The theft happened some time between the evening of 5 August and the early hours of the next day.

Det Con Georgina Stratton said officers had released the photos in the hope that someone would recognise them and come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police.

