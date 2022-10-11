A man has been charged with a double assault linked to a burglary in Nottinghamshire.

Police said officers had been looking into an attack on a man and a woman in Thoresby Close, Bircotes, on Thursday.

This was then linked to burglary and criminal damage offences in White House Road, Bircotes, on 2 and 5 September.

A 32-year-old man, from Bircotes, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, burglary, and criminal damage.