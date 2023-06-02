Plans to reduce the time limit on free parking at the Isle of Man's airport to 15 minutes have been scrapped.

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) had asked for feedback on a proposed new pricing structure, which included the removal of 30 minutes of free parking.

Rules for those displaying a disabled parking blue badge in disc zones mean they will continue to be eligible for one hour's free parking.

DOI Minister Chris Thomas said the changes had been made because "vast majority" of comments to the original plans had been about the issue.