A man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence following a disturbance at a flat in Nottingham.

Armed police were called to an address in Frobisher Gardens, Sherwood, just before 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said threats were reportedly made towards people inside the property, but that no-one was hurt.

The 55-year-old man was held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody.