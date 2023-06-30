A default 20mph speed limit could be introduced to most roads in Surrey’s towns and villages.

Surrey County Council is developing a new speed limit policy with the aim of making streets safer and tackling climate change.

The proposed changes will a work on a presumption that most 30mph roads in urban and village settings will be reduced to 20mph.

There are almost 30 deaths on Surrey’s roads each year, on average, and a new road safety strategy will work to bring that number down and also help create liveable and “healthy” streets, the council says.