Ms Parsons said on the morning of 1 January she found her 25-year-old horse in "complete distress".

"We spent four hours trying to get him up but it was decided, with the care of the vet, he wasn't going to pull through, so we put him to sleep," she said.

"To see him with such panic in his eyes was just horrendous.

"If those fireworks hadn't been set off so close, he would still be here today.

"We have cattle and sheep next to us, so we should be protected under that law that is already in place.

"You're not supposed to let fireworks off in situ of livestock, so this was completely avoidable."

She said after midnight a large number of private fireworks around her home were set off and "the sheer volume of them was absolutely unreal".

"They were crazy, over-the-top," she said.