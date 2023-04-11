A man has been charged following a stabbing at a pub in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said the male victim was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious or life-threatening after being attacked at The Standing Order in Iron Gate just before 16:05 BST on Thursday.

A 61-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and possession of a class B drug.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and a public order offence and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.