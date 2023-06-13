New legislation that would prohibit the sale of vaping products to those under the age of 18 has taken its first step in the Isle of Man's parliament.

The Vaping Products Bill 2023, which would also ban the display of the products, had both its first and second readings in the House of Keys.

Members voted to suspend standing orders so that both stages could take place at the at the same sitting.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said there was "political will and public appetite" to progress the law changes quickly.