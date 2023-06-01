A new shelter in a Manx plantation is designed to enable people to "connect with the biodiversity all around", Culture Vannin has said.

The Conrhenny Shelter, or Kemmyrk Choan Rhennee, can be found within the woodland in the east of the island.

A spokeswoman for Culture Vannin said the design echoed the "forest that surrounds it" and provided a "perfect place to pause and contemplate".

The approach to the project aimed to reflect the island's Unesco biosphere message, "working together for a sustainable future", she said.