A new shelter in a Manx plantation is designed to enable people to "connect with the biodiversity all around", Culture Vannin has said.
The Conrhenny Shelter, or Kemmyrk Choan Rhennee, can be found within the woodland in the east of the island.
A spokeswoman for Culture Vannin said the design echoed the "forest that surrounds it" and provided a "perfect place to pause and contemplate".
The approach to the project aimed to reflect the island's Unesco biosphere message, "working together for a sustainable future", she said.
The shelter was developed as part of the National Development Strategy for culture and arts.
The heritage organisation worked with the Isle of Man Arts Council and environment department to develop the structure.
The design incorporates a viewing platform and bench and includes a game for younger visitors to play.
Architects Betty Laurincova and Michal Kotvan were chosen to create the as part of a competition launched in 2019.
'The biosphere'
Ms Laurincova said: “I've never worked on a project like this before... but I was really excited about it."
"The concept started with the biosphere, the shelter was supposed to be part of the celebrations of this accolade that the Isle of Man received," she added.
Animal and star sculptures made by Manx wood carver Henry Neville Wood have also been included in the project, with locally sourced timber from St John Sawmill used.
