Archaeologists are to investigate a site on the route of new dual carriageway on the A9 in the Highlands.

The survey will be focused on an area around General Wade’s Military Road and Lynebeg Junction near Moy, south of Inverness.

The old military road was built from Dunkeld to Inverness between 1728 and 1730.

Moy was also the scene of fighting between forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie and British government in the weeks before the Battle of Culloden.

In February 1746 at Moy, a handful of Jacobites defeated an army of government soldiers. The skirmish became known as the Rout of Moy.

To allow for the archaeological work, temporary traffic lights and speed restriction will be in place for three weeks from 21 March.

The site is on the route of planned dual carriageway between Tomatin and Moy.

Twelve sections of single carriageway from Inverness to Perth are being upgraded in a £3bn Scottish government project.