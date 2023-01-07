A woman in her 80s has died after a hit and run in County Galway.

It happened on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore at about 17:05 GMT on Friday.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Galway but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The road remains closed and is expected to reopen later on Saturday morning.

Gardaí (Irish police) have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.