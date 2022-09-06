Art is to be a feature of Scotland's largest celebration of Gaelic language and culture for the first time.

The Royal National Mòd has held competitions for traditional music, song, literature, drama and Highland dancing over the last 130 years.

The festival's new Highland Art Prize has been launched to promote art and artists from the Highlands and Islands.

The Mòd's organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, along with Perth and Kinross Council and the Highland Society of London, have been involved in launching the prize.

This year's Mòd will be held in Perth from 14 to 22 October. It will be the first time the festival has been held in the city.