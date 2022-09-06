Art prize added to Scotland's biggest Gaelic festival
At a glance
The Royal National Mòd is to hold an art competition for the first time in its 130-year history
The Mòd is Scotland's biggest celebration of Gaelic language and culture
For years it has held competitions for traditional music and literature
The art contest will form part of this year's festival in Perth
- Published
Art is to be a feature of Scotland's largest celebration of Gaelic language and culture for the first time.
The Royal National Mòd has held competitions for traditional music, song, literature, drama and Highland dancing over the last 130 years.
The festival's new Highland Art Prize has been launched to promote art and artists from the Highlands and Islands.
The Mòd's organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach, along with Perth and Kinross Council and the Highland Society of London, have been involved in launching the prize.
This year's Mòd will be held in Perth from 14 to 22 October. It will be the first time the festival has been held in the city.
The competition with be judged by Islay-based artist Heather Dewar, and a prize-giving ceremony will be held on 21 October.
The £1,000 prize will be shared between the winning artist and their arts organisation to help support local participation in art.
Duncan Byatt, president of the Highland Society of London, said: “The Highland Art Prize is an opportunity to celebrate and promote the diverse range of artists working across the Highland and Islands and to provide a national platform for their work."