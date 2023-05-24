Manx stamps celebrate 150 years of steam railway
A collection of Manx stamps is being launched to celebrate the Isle of Man Steam Railway's 150th anniversary.
It is the longest narrow gauge steam line in the British Isles and still uses some of its original locomotives and carriages.
The set of eight stamps feature images charting the history of the railway system over the years.
Railways chief engineer Andrew Cowie said the anniversary "really brings home the importance of the railway to our strong Manx heritage".
The first line opened from Douglas to Peel on 1 July 1873, when the train reached a top speed of 40km/h (25mph).
However it is the Douglas to Port Erin line, which opened the following year, that is still used today.
Collection curator Barry Edwards said the railways provided "a vital part of the tourist offering" and the stamps would help to "promote the heritage railways, through philatelic collectors across the world".
The steam trains have had a varied history over the years.
During World War One a specially constructed line linking Peel and Knockaloe was used to serve a internment camp holding 20,000 people.
Later the railways had a royal exchange in 1963, when the Queen Mother travelled from Douglas to Kirk Braddan by train.
The trains are now run as a heritage attraction during the summer months, which includes a number of special events.
Maxine Cannon from Isle of Man Stamps and Coins said the collection was "a superb celebration of our heritage railways".
A number of events are being held to celebrate the anniversary, which coincides with 130 years of the Manx Electric Railway.
They include a week-long festival on the heritage railways from 23 July.
