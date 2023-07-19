Body found in tent pitched in churchyard
A body has been found in a tent pitched in a Spalding churchyard, police said.
Officers were alerted to the discovery at St Mary and St Nicolas Church in Church Street, at 21:00 BST on Monday.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the death was currently being treated as "unexplained".
The gender of the person has not been disclosed. Officers remain at the scene.
Police asked anyone with information about the person who was staying in the tent to contact them.
