Clague said although the duo beat their opponents in straight sets, the match had been "tough going" and they were "a tricky pair with really good defence".

She was left "speechless" after winning her fifth title in a row at the Games, and third in a row with Li, she said.

While she said she felt "mixed emotions" as she wished "we'd managed to medal in the team event" , the double's success "kind of made up for it".

The island's mixed badminton team narrowly missed out on a medal in a tightly fought match on Monday against Guernsey.

It was Li's second medal of the day, after she had earlier faced strong competition in Sara Jacobsen from Greenland.

The match was a "tough one, at the end of a long week" and there "wasn't much more I could have done", Li said.

Going home with with three medals following a bronze yesterday, she said it had been "great to be back at an island games after such a long break" following the delay due to the pandemic