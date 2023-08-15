An independent panel of "qualified experts" has been created to assess the government's fiscal policy, the States have confirmed.

The Fiscal Policy Panel will firstly focus on the Funding & Investment Plan (F&IP) that will be published by the Policy & Resources committee (P&R) in September and debated in October.

The F&IP will address how the States' plans to finance major infrastructure projects, strategic and policy work, and funding of public services.

P&R said the panel would identify the right fiscal challenges and make sure proposed solutions are "viable and sustainable".