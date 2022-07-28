Attempted murder arrests after man found stabbed

Upperton Road, LeicesterGoogle

The man was found outside a home in Upperton Road, Leicester

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds outside a Leicester home.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Upperton Road shortly before 01:00 BST on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police attended the scene and found a man in his 20s had suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The force said no-one else was present when they arrived at the property.

A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday.

They remain in police custody.

