Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car.
The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said.
Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool by air ambulance but died the following day.
His family said they had lost a son and brother who was a "loving, caring, generous and bubbly young man".
Known as AJ, Mr Winter's family said he was a master cadet who was training to become a physical trainer and planned to join the army.
“Austin was a loving, caring, generous and bubbly young man who loved his family and took care of us all the best he could," the family said in a statement.
"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he was taken too soon.
"Until we meet again my baby boy. We miss you so, so much, sleep tight."
Sgt Liam Ho, of North Wales Police, said his thoughts were with Mr Winter's family and appealed for witnessed to get in touch.