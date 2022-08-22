A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car.

The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said.

Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool by air ambulance but died the following day.

His family said they had lost a son and brother who was a "loving, caring, generous and bubbly young man".