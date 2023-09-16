A council will spend a further £10m over the next two years maintaining and resurfacing roads.

Wiltshire Council's cabinet made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday.

The money will be spent on preventative maintenance and a road resurfacing programme including small repairs to highways and verge repairs on rural roads.

It is additional funding on top of the £14m the council is spending this financial year on highways maintenance.

Work on potholes will continue in parallel, using £2m of existing funds and an additional £3.6m grant from the government.