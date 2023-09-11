French prosecutors have opened an investigation after the alleged rape of a female Irish rugby supporter.

It is understood the incident happened in Bordeaux at the weekend, following Ireland's World Cup game against Romania.

Gardaí (Irish police) said its officers deployed in France for the Rugby World Cup to assist Irish supporters "are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident".

It added that it is a matter for French police.

The public prosecutor's office in Bordeaux said forensic tests are ongoing and images from the area's video protection cameras are being studied.