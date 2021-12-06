A Scottish council which has no female councillors hopes to encourage more women to stand in next May's local government elections.

In the last elections in 2017, for the first time in its history, no women were elected to the Western Isles' Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Only seven women stood as candidates.

The comhairle and organisation Elect Her are to hold an online workshop on 18 January to offer advice and support on how to stand for political office.

Elect Her director Hannah Stevens said: "When women have access to political leadership there are gains for the whole of society, not just women.

"It is fantastic that Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is creating space for women to have conversations about what it means to stand for local council and what support is in place if you do so."