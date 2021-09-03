New director of education appointed by States of Guernsey
A new director of education has been appointed by the States of Guernsey.
Nick Hynes has worked in the island's education system since 2010.
He was appointed by the Committee for Policy and Resources, following an "extensive and rigorous recruitment process", the States said.
The committee's vice president Heidi Soulsby said the recruitment panel who selected Mr Hynes were "unanimous he was the best person for the job".
Deputy Soulsby sat on the panel alongside education president Andrea Dudley-Owen, a former executive director of Oftsed and two senior civil servants.
She said: "'Nick is a highly experienced educationalist who has made a proven impact both locally and in the UK."
Mr Hynes most recently served as the States head of inclusion and services for children and schools.