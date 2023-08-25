Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a car.

The 23-year-old rider suffered a broken shoulder in the crash on the A38 in Derby at 16:10 BST on 15 August.

Derbyshire Police said the crash happened on the northbound carriageway between Palm Court Island and the Little Eaton roundabout.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.

