Pottery firm gifts book to King for coronation
A pottery factory that King Charles III saved from closure has crafted a special book as a gift for his coronation.
The gift has been created by staff at Middleport Pottery in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent.
When the King was Prince of Wales, his charity The Prince's Regeneration Trust secured the firm's future and spearheaded a £9m regeneration project.
The book features decorative guides on the transfer process used to make Burleigh china at the site.
The pottery was the only one still using the transfer method to create its pieces, the firm claimed.
In the process, the transfers are pressed down on to chinaware until they stick, with the paper from the transfer sponged away.
The book was given to the King's representative, the Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, on Tuesday and the firm said a sister copy would be on public display at the site.
Burleigh historian Jemma Baskeyfield said she felt the book would be of interest to the King.
"He has been such an important ally to the company and this great building, so saying thank you is really important to each and everyone here," she said.
