Football clubs in some of the most Welsh-speaking parts of north Wales have voiced frustration with what they claim is a lack of bilingualism in how the game is run at grassroots level.

One club chairman said he felt positive attitudes towards the language from the top of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) had not filtered down enough to regional associations.

It comes after Talysarn FC from Gwynedd were told they might have to pay for a translator if they wanted a disciplinary hearing to be in Welsh.

The North Wales Coast Football Association (NWCFA) said that they may impose "costs" on clubs who are disciplined at a panel, but that they would not discriminate based on language.