Welsh pub in New Zealand celebrates Christmas in June

When you think of Christmas, you usually think of cold weather, long nights and open fires.

But for those living in the Southern Hemisphere, where the seasons are reversed, Christmas Day falls in the middle of summer.

However, a group of Welsh expats in New Zealand cannot get through winter without a bit of Christmas cheer, so are celebrating on Sunday - exactly six months from the big day.

“It’s really nice to get everyone together to celebrate, and the New Zealanders enjoy embracing our culture as well,” said Hannah Williams.