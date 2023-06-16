Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning covering all of Wales and most of England.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and buildings could be damaged from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, the Met Office warned.

There could also be delays or cancellations to trains and buses where flooding or lightning strikes happen and there is a slight chance some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.