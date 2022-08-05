Ballybunion beach: Post-mortems due in County Kerry drownings
- Published
A post-mortem examination is due on a man and a woman who died in a drowning incident at Ballybunion beach in County Kerry on Thursday evening.
Gardaí (Irish police) were alerted at 18:00 local time after the pair, a 50-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, got into difficulty in the water.
The man and woman were recovered from the water but were pronounced dead a short time later.
It is understood that the pair are brother and sister.
The man and woman have been taken by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where post-mortems will take place.
Gardaí said following initial enquiries, the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.