Ballybunion beach: Post-mortems due in County Kerry drownings

A post-mortem examination is due on a man and a woman who died in a drowning incident at Ballybunion beach in County Kerry on Thursday evening.

Gardaí (Irish police) were alerted at 18:00 local time after the pair, a 50-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, got into difficulty in the water.

The man and woman were recovered from the water but were pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood that the pair are brother and sister.