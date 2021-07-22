A new collection of artefacts from the Roman occupation of southern Scotland is to go on display in the Borders at the start of next month.

Thousands of Roman soldiers were based near Melrose almost 2,000 years ago.

A £1.4m investment has seen the Trimontium Museum in the town expanded and improved to give a flavour of what life was like at the time.

The facility will reopen on 2 August with one of the "finest collections" of Roman military objects on display in the UK.