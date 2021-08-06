Landlords are being urged to check their premises after police found a "huge stack" of cannabis in an empty café.

Packages weighing a total of 4.7 stone (30kg) were found in the property on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, after a utility company reported suspicious activity to officers.

South Yorkshire Police said no-one was there when they attended, with enquiries ongoing.

The force said criminals were exploiting the high number of commercial locations made empty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police also raided properties in Firth Park and Page Hall in Sheffield over the last week, leading to several arrests and the recovery of "hundreds of cannabis plants".

Temporary Det Sgt Gareth Webb told landlords to "check their entire property".

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of empty or disused commercial premises right across Sheffield right now, this number has increased post-pandemic and criminals are exploiting this," he said.

"Our message to landlords and organisations responsible for any commercial or residential property is check today and keep an eye on who might have access."