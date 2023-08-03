Residents in Topsham have described the downsizing of the town's library as "dreadful" and "disappointing".

Operators Libraries Unlimited said it had moved from the ground floor to the first floor of Nancy Potter House as a proposed rent rise was unaffordable.

The library, run on Devon County Council's behalf, has had to cut the number of books on offer as a result.

Alex Kittow, chief executive of Libraries Unlimited, said the library had had to move locations to stay open.