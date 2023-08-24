Pupils in Devon and Cornwall open GCSE results

"I passed everything".

In 2018 when he was 12, Jacob was diagnosed with a brain tumour and endured two operations and 18 months of chemotherapy.

His mother Elaine said: "We were really grateful of the normality of going in and hospital school being available too.

"The teachers would come to the bedside and offer him a lesson in Maths or Physics and really supported us at a time when we needed it."

At Hayle Academy there were "nerves and... a lot of excitement" when students were receiving their results.

Head teacher Melissa Lock said: "I think they feel a bit hard done by, given the challenges they faced over the past five years and the impact of the pandemic... they want to achieve their full potential and don't want anything to hold that back.

"I'm really proud of our students and our community."