A new five-year plan for the UK's largest national park is to be submitted to the Scottish government for consideration.

Production of the final draft document for the Cairngorms has taken 18 months and draws on feedback from more than 1,400 people.

Ambitions set out in the plan include increasing affordable housing and woodland.

The Cairngorm National Park Authority said it had made changes to an earlier draft version of the plan following concerns.

These include a commitment to planting new trees in the "right places" to address concerns about indiscriminate planting, particularly on agricultural land.

The park authority said the plan also recognised the role of moorland management.

It added that reference had been made to a new national licensing regime for grouse moors.

In April, rural workers, including gamekeepers and shepherds, protested against parts of the plan.

The Grampian Moorland Group, which organised the Park the Plan protest, said proposed deer culls and tree-planting threatened jobs. It also had concerns about changes that would affect grouse shooting.

The park includes parts of the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Angus.