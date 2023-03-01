Ms Gregory said: "I just don’t understand how building these homes on such beautiful woodland [is] going to help people.

“8,500 homes here is not going to put a dent in the housing waiting lists.

“We talk about affordable housing, but that’s been reduced.”

Anthony Bickmore, of the Hunsdon, Eastwick and Gilston Neighbourhood Plan Group, said: “Where will you find the affordable housing which you persuaded the inspector was such a strong local need that the largest release of English green belt had to be made?"

Ben Crystall, Green Party councillor for Hertford Bengeo, said housing was needed and the elements of the design were "good", but the scheme was "driven by finance rather than community need".

Conservative councillor Ian Kemp, for Ware St Mary’s, said the injection of homes into the market should ease pressure on a strained market, which he hoped could benefit residents.

"We have got some very difficult trade-offs to consider here," he said.

"We would love to see 40% affordable housing but an independent report says that is unviable if we are to get all of the other houses and infrastructure."