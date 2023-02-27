Boy arrested after teenager stabbed at park
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed during a robbery at a park in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said a group of young people approached the 17-year-old male victim and demanded his bag before he was stabbed in the leg.
The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening after the attack at Bass Recreation Ground just before 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
A 15-year-old boy from Derby was detained on suspicion of robbery, GBH, and possession of an offensive weapon, and remains in police custody.
The victim managed to make his way to Derby bus station where he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, the force said.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.