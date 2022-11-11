Chihuahua found dumped in carrier next to bins
- Published
A new home is being sought for a small dog found abandoned in a carrier next to bins at a Leicester supermarket.
The RSPCA said the "terrified" female Chihuahua was discovered by road sweepers at a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys on 26 October.
The dog - who has been named Holly by staff - was one of five pets found dumped in the area within the space of five days.
Two domestic rabbits were discovered running around a street in Bagworth, Coalville, on 22 October and two cats were found dumped in a car carrier at a park in Syston the same day.
All five animals are now in safe care and are due to be rehomed.
RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal, who dealt with all three incidents, said the way the pets were dumped "makes me despair".
"Fortunately for all these animals they were found and are now being kept warm and safe - but they could easily have ended up being injured or killed," she said.
"While we understand, sadly circumstances can change for people as a result of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis - there is still never an excuse to abandon an animal."