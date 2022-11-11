A﻿ new home is being sought for a small dog found abandoned in a carrier next to bins at a Leicester supermarket.

T﻿he RSPCA said the "terrified" female Chihuahua was discovered by road sweepers at a Tesco store in Beaumont Leys on 26 October.

T﻿he dog - who has been named Holly by staff - was one of five pets found dumped in the area within the space of five days.

T﻿wo domestic rabbits were discovered running around a street in Bagworth, Coalville, on 22 October and two cats were found dumped in a car carrier at a park in Syston the same day.