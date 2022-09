A woman in her 40s has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the deaths of two siblings in a car fire in the Republic of Ireland.

Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother Mikey died in the blaze at Lacken near Multyfarnham, County Westmeath, on 16 September.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at a police station in the midlands.

The funeral for the two children was held last week.