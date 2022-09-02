Irish pupils to get Leaving Certificate results

Thousands of pupils in the Republic of Ireland are to receive Leaving Certificate results, which have been boosted.

The Leaving Certificate is similar to A-level qualifications.

The uplift was put in place to comply with a commitment made by the Irish Minister for Education Norma Foley that 2022 grades would be no lower than 2021's.

In 2021, grades were up by 2.4% compared to 2020.

Students can access their results online from 10:00 local time.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) added marks to the exam scores achieved by students on a sliding scale., external

In a statement, the commission said that before changes were made there was an "across the board" gap between 2022's results and 2021's.

Results in 2022 would have been lower, had there been no adjustment.

The gap to be bridged was widest at the bottom end of achievement, and narrower towards the top, the commission said.

The commission made a "linear adjustment" across all subjects and levels.

More marks were added towards the lower of the results scale compared to the top.

2021's results were the result of a method that combined predicted grades with exams and students were awarded the highest outcome.

The minister made the commitment that the 2022 grades would be no lower after pressure from students and politicians in January.

There had been worries that pupils would be at a disadvantage if they had to to compete for college places against last year's students.