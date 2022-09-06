Ryde: Temporary stops put up during bus station revamp
Temporary bus stops are being created while a town's bus station is reconfigured.
Passengers will need to use the temporary stands to catch buses at Ryde Interchange from 12 September.
The stops will be about a three minute walk from the bus station, external.
Isle of Wight Council said: "The changes will improve the layout of the terminal so buses can move in and out of the site more safely and efficiently."
Once the work in complete buses will also be able to travel directly up George Street.
Currently they have to travel along the Esplanade and double back at the Dover Street roundabout.
Nine resident parking spaces outside Solent Court will also be unavailable during the work which is expected to finish in the Spring.