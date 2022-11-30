A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Northamptonshire Police said the 40-year-old man died at the scene, on the B645, in Hargrave, at about 09:50 GMT on Tuesday.

It said a black Mercedes SLK250 was travelling west between Hargrave village and Chelveston village and "moved into the opposite lane for reasons unknown".

It then collided with a silver Yamaha motorcycle.