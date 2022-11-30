Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash
A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
Northamptonshire Police said the 40-year-old man died at the scene, on the B645, in Hargrave, at about 09:50 GMT on Tuesday.
It said a black Mercedes SLK250 was travelling west between Hargrave village and Chelveston village and "moved into the opposite lane for reasons unknown".
It then collided with a silver Yamaha motorcycle.
The 62-year-old arrested man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, the force confirmed.
Witnesses have been asked by police to contact them, external.
