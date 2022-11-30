The family of a man who died at an address in Essex have paid tribute to him saying he was "kind to all that knew him".

Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday.

Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 32, died at the scene, Essex Police said.

I﻿n a statement his mother said he was "a much-loved son, brother, cousin, nephew, godson and father to his two children who he cherished".