Calls to save ancient farm in Jersey
The head of Jersey's National Trust has said he wants the island's heritage groups to work together to save an ancient farm.
Charles Alluto said unique island history would be lost if Le Marinel farmstead at St Lawrence was not preserved.
The farm has been untouched for 150 years.
The building is Grade I-listed - which means it has exceptional architectural or historical importance.
The National Trust for Jersey has been unsuccessful in bids for funding to restore it and is now selling a pair of old chapels nearby to repay a charitable trust loan it hoped would help with the restoration.
The trust said it would need to raise £2.5m for urgent repairs and then the same amount again to complete the project.
Mr Alluto said: "It's really important for the history of our island but we do need a group effort to achieve it.
"All the time that passes it ever more deteriorates and I think the people of Jersey need to rally round this extraordinary thing.
"Once it's gone, it's gone."
