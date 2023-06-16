The Government of Jersey says mask wearing at Jersey hospital and across all health departments will no longer be compulsory.

It said the move would come into force with immediate effect for all staff and visitors.

The government said it "applies to all areas of Health and Community Services (HCS)".

"However if cases of Covid-19 are identified within HCS or there is a large uptake of cases in the community, mask wearing restrictions may be reimplemented to help prevent spread," it added.