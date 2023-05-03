Man whose dog savaged elderly neighbour sentenced
A man whose dog savagely attacked his elderly neighbour has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
Jacqueline McGrew, 76, was attacked from behind by the Staffordshire bull terrier in Blackburn on 14 June.
Ms McGrew, who suffered bites all over her body and needed surgery, told afterwards how she would not let the dog attack "beat me".
David Wilson, 57, was handed a community order after admitting being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury at Burnley Magistrates' Court.
Lancashire Police said Ms McGrew had gone to see her neighbour at about 14:00 BST and, before entering their garden, had listened at the gate to see if any of their dogs were outside.
When she went into the garden, she was immediately attacked and suffered dog bites to her face, head, arms, hand and back.
The dog, which has since been put down, only stopped attacking her when it was sprayed with a hosepipe, the force said.
'Terrified'
She required surgery to her head, suffered a broken nose and the sight in her right eye was affected for a week.
Ms McGrew said she had been left “terrified of any dog now” but vowed to live her life.
"I will not spend the final years of my life staying in and becoming a hermit because of what happened," she said.
Wilson, of Devon Road, Blackburn, was also ordered to pay Ms McGrew £500 in compensation.
