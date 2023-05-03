A man whose dog savagely attacked his elderly neighbour has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Jacqueline McGrew, 76, was attacked from behind by the Staffordshire bull terrier in Blackburn on 14 June.

Ms McGrew, who suffered bites all over her body and needed surgery, told afterwards how she would not let the dog attack "beat me".

David Wilson, 57, was handed a community order after admitting being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury at Burnley Magistrates' Court.