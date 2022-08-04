Health staff get on their e-bike to see patients
At a glance
An e-cargo bike is being trialled by paramedics in Newquay to visit patients needing out-of-hours care
The battery-powered cycle has already seen health staff reaching patients quicker, bosses say
Staff have also benefitted from the exercise and found it easier to engage with the public
- Published
An e-bike with a cargo box is undergoing a trial with paramedics in Cornwall visiting patients requiring out-of-hours care, health bosses say.
Kernow Health CIC said the battery-powered cycle was being used in Newquay to see urgent care patients who required medical help at home.
Kernow Health, which provides the NHS 111 service, said it had already seen an improvement in the time taken to reach patients, as well as benefits to staff wellbeing.
Bosses also said there was currently no urgent care car in Newquay, so it was hoped the bike would mean quicker response than waiting for a car to travel from another town.
Reduced emissions
Specialist paramedic Nic Pendreich said he used the bike visiting three patients during two shifts.
He said: “If clinicians had travelled in cars, we would have lost approximately between two to four hours in travel time.
“In addition, we've reduced the emissions from those vehicles, and attended to our patients a lot sooner as they were all within five to 10 minutes of our base in Newquay.”
Bosses also said that staff were already “reporting that they are enjoying getting out and about on the bike in Newquay, engaging with the public and benefitting from the exercise that cycling brings”.
The trial has been made possible by funding from Cornwall Council’s Travel to Work grant scheme and a local cycle shop.
Police in Cornwall have also been using electric bikes for patrols.